Special Guests Announced For WWE Backstage Next Week

January 11, 2020
By H Jenkins

WWE Backstage will air one other present subsequent Tuesday on FS1 at 11:00 PM EST. They may even have some company on the present who may need rather a lot to speak about.

Throughout WWE Friday Night time SmackDown, it was revealed that The Usos shall be company on WWE Backstage subsequent week.

The Usos simply returned to WWE after a 5 month hiatus. They had been specializing in themselves and appear rejuvenated. They is also a really enjoyable interview.

CM Punk shouldn’t be anticipated to be again on WWE Backstage till January 21st.



