Special needs teacher, 35, dies suddenly from complications after routine operation

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 12:10 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 12:48 EST, three January 2020

An ‘inspirational’ particular wants trainer has died all of the sudden after growing problems following a routine surgical procedure.

Mom-of-two Laura Griffiths, 35, from Almondbury, Huddersfield, who was devoted to elevating cash for households and youngsters dwelling with autism in Kirklees, handed away on December 31 following surgical procedure at Pinderfields Hospital the day earlier than.

Following Ms Griffiths’ sudden passing, floods of tributes have been paid on social media, with many describing the trainer as a ‘lovely particular person’ and a ‘true angel.

Ms Griffiths, loved many various careers as a social employee, psychological well being nurse a extra just lately labored as a Kirklees outreach trainer for kids with particular wants.

Mom-of-two Laura Griffiths (pictured), 35, from Almondbury, Huddersfield, died all of the sudden on December 31 following a routine surgical procedure at Pinderfields Hospital

Ms Griffiths, proper, labored as a Kirklees outreach trainer and was additionally a Play Scheme co-ordinator for Huddersfield Help Group for Autism

She was additionally a Play Scheme co-ordinator for Huddersfield Help Group for Autism and would assist organise journeys, actions and an annual three-week summer season play scheme for younger individuals recognized with autism between the ages of three and 17.

The trainer’s dying was introduced on Huddersfield Help Group for Autism’s Fb web page in an emotional message which learn: ‘It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we inform our members that Laura Griffiths our Play Scheme co-ordinator handed away on the 31st December following problems of a routine operation.

‘Laura was concerned with the playscheme for such a very long time, beginning out as a volunteer when she was a young person.

‘Through the years Laura has labored extremely onerous to help a whole lot of households in Kirklees.

‘Not solely did Laura organise the playscheme, she was a member of the committee repeatedly fundraising in her spare time to make sure that the playscheme was one of the best it may very well be.

‘From making use of for grants on a night, promoting sweets at Christmas gala’s, organising journeys, groupings and transport buses for the scheme, operating transition teams, organising discos to bag packing at supermarkets.

‘Laura tirelessly made positive that the youngsters and households might entry a lot wanted help.

‘I am positive you’ll all be with us in remembering what a selfless and passionate particular person Laura was. We ship our love and condolences to all of her household and buddies at this tough time. Laura shall be missed by so many.’

The small print have but to emerge into what prompted Ms Griffith’s dying and an inquest will comply with

Following the trainer’s dying, Huddersfield Help Group for Autism stated Ms Griffiths could be ‘missed by so many’

Following the devastating information, those that knew the particular wants trainer rushed to social media to share their condolences.

One particular person wrote: ‘An inspiration and exquisite particular person in and out all the time placing others first.’

Whereas one other added: ‘Terrible information. My ideas are with Laura’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time. Laura was a really inspirational one who purchased lots of help to my household and lots of different. A real angel.’

Elsewhere one other social media consumer commented: ‘Laura was such a beautiful particular person, devastated for her household, like to all of them, my Mum shall be devastated too as Laura was so sort to her all the time checking she was okay on the Monday evening membership, so unhappy.’

And one other particular person wrote: ‘So sorry to listen to this. Condolences to her household. Such a beautiful particular person.’

The small print have but to emerge into what prompted Laura’s dying and an inquest will comply with.