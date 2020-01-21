Spectacular weather phenomenon is spotted over southern England

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

A spectacular cloud inversion brought on by excessive stress and funky air was noticed above southern England yesterday.

The outstanding climate phenomenon, also referred to as a ‘temperature inversion’, happens when the air close to the bottom is cooler than the air above it.

Jamie Russell snapped the dramatic pictures of a stratocumulus cloud over Sandown Bay on the Isle of Wight on Monday afternoon.

As a result of the air above the cloud inversion is considerably hotter than the air beneath it, it offers the dramatic impact of a fog sweeping throughout the sky.

The phenomena happens most frequently in winter, notably when there’s excessive stress and little wind.

The most effective time to see cloud inversions is earlier than dawn because the mist begins to evaporate when the solar comes up, affecting the temperature steadiness.

Within the outstanding , the gray colored cloud dominates the sky, with its reflection seen on the water within the bay.

Dawn over Corfe Citadel in Dorset this morning, the place in a single day temperatures once more dipped beneath freezing

A motorist drives via Richmond Park in South West London this morning because the capital skilled a foggy begin

In the meantime, components of Britain have been coated in a blanket of freezing fog immediately as forecasters warned of journey disruption on a frosty morning.

The Met Workplace stated dense patches of fog have been inflicting visibility to drop to below 300ft (100m) in some areas throughout southern England, after temperatures fell to -4C (25F) in a single day – colder than Reykjavik in Iceland (1C/34F).

Public Well being England officers have issued a mid-range chilly climate alert working from Sunday till 6pm tonight, urging individuals to arrange for chilly climate situations and look out for these most in danger.

Boats lie moored alongside the River Frome in Wareham, Dorset, on a foggy morning for a lot of components of southern England

Frost covers the lawns because the solar rises behind the capital’s skyline, as seen from Primrose Hill in North London immediately

A Met Workplace fog warning was imposed till 11am for an space with a northern border of Oxford and Bristol, all the way down to the south coast at Southampton and Exeter, with slower journey instances and delays to coach providers attainable.

Forecasters stated there was additionally an opportunity of delays or cancellations to flights, though the three major airports in or across the warning space – Bristol, Southampton and Exeter – have been all working with out issues immediately.

The climate warning – which ran from 3am this morning – stated: ‘Fog patches might be gradual to clear and should final into the afternoon in a couple of locations although visibilities ought to steadily enhance through the morning.’

The -4C (25F) temperatures in southern England have been in distinction to the 10C (50F) in Scotland on the similar time early this morning. Circumstances in North West England are cloudier immediately, with showers on increased floor.