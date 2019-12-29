Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd plans wedding from jail despite still being married

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is planning a marriage from his jail cell regardless of nonetheless being married.

The previous fugitive was locked up over the demise of Charlotte Brown, 24, after she was thrown from his speedboat within the River Thames throughout a date.

He then went on the run and spent 10 months with Georgia the place he met Maiko Tchanturidze.

Maiko, 25, mentioned she was wooed by Shepherd after assembly in a park and she or he lived with him for 4 months in Tbilisi earlier than he revealed his killer previous.

The freelance internet designer was then convicted in absence and handed himself into authorities and duly extradited.

Shepherd remains to be married to the associate he wed two months after Charlotte’s demise with whom he has a son.

However Maiko says that won’t cease him from marrying her and she or he plans to attend for him to serve his sentence to allow them to be collectively.

She advised the Sunday Mirror: ‘I’m going to attend for him. I simply hope he shall be launched as quickly as potential.

‘We’ve got spoken about marriage and having youngsters. We’ll see what the longer term will deliver for us.

‘Most probably we’ll transfer to Georgia after that. We’ve got plans of a good future collectively.’

Shepherd will want a divorce first and it had beforehand been claimed that he and Maiko have been simply buddies.

She remains to be dwelling in Tbilisi however hopes to affix him when he’s freed on licence.

Pictures of the loved-up couple present them loving life in Georgia, regardless of Shepherd inflicting devastation to Charlotte’s household.

The killer has been moved from HMP Belmarsh the place he was reportedly threatened by lags and is now in his personal cell in an undisclosed jail.

Maiko mentioned the pair keep up a correspondence through letters and write nearly each day, and her jailbird lover additionally attends artwork lessons and paints the view from the jail.

Jack Shepherd (left), 31, was jailed over the demise of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown (proper)

They met in a park in Tbilisi the place Maiko would stroll her canine and he was going by the identify Jack Grant.

That they had a whirlwind few months collectively however he turned more and more depressed earlier than lastly admitting his previous in a video name two days earlier than he surrendered to police.

Maiko mentioned she discovered it traumatic to study what he had executed however believes her lover is harmless and it was solely a tragic accident.

She mentioned: ‘In fact it’s horrible that Charlotte died, however it was an accident.’

Jurors at Shepherd’s trial heard that he and Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, who had met on the relationship app Tinder, had been consuming champagne and went on a late-night jaunt in his boat previous the Homes of Parliament.

Miss Brown was thrown from his boat when it capsized on the Thames throughout their first date

Shepherd handed the controls to Ms Brown simply earlier than it overturned, tipping each of them into the chilly water, the courtroom was advised. He was plucked from the Thames alive, however Ms Brown was discovered unconscious and unresponsive.

He was jailed for an extra 4 years at Exeter Crown Court docket earlier this month after he admitted wounding with intent in relation to a drink-fuelled assault on a barman.

The courtroom heard he struck former soldier David Beech with a vodka bottle on March 16, 2018 after being requested to go away The White Hart Lodge in Newton Abbot, Devon.