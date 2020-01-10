Speeding Bus Allegedly Kills Biker In Kolkata, Mob Sets Fire To 3 Buses

Two buses had been racing towards one another on Remount Highway close to Kolkata Port Belief (Representational)

Kolkata:

Three buses had been set on fireplace and some others had been vandalised by a mob after a motorcyclist was run over and killed by a rushing bus in Kolkata’s Mominpur space on Friday, police mentioned.

Two buses had been racing towards one another on Remount Highway close to the Kolkata Port Belief’s gate no 13 when one in all them knocked down motorcyclist recognized Anil Verma, 32 earlier than working over him, a senior police officer mentioned.

“Verma was not wearing a helmet. When taken to the SSKM Hospital, he was declared brought dead,” he mentioned.

Quickly a mob gathered on the spot and set three buses on fireplace and vandalised a number of others to protest towards the incident.

A big police workforce reached there and managed the state of affairs, the officer mentioned.

“Three fire tenders doused the fire. The three buses were partially damaged. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter,” Khalid mentioned.

The motive force and the conductor of the bus that hit Verma had been arrested, one other police officer mentioned including that no one was arrested in reference to the vandalism.