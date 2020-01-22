Speeding motorists to face new guidelines

By Steve Doughty Social Affairs Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Rogue drivers ought to not escape a ban from the highway just because it will end in them dropping their job, senior judges stated yesterday.

In future, the one get-out for individuals who rack up 12 or extra penalty factors on their driving licences must be if disqualification would trigger ‘actual and extreme hardship’.

In proposed new pointers for magistrates, the judge-led Sentencing Council stated: ‘The take a look at is just not inconvenience or hardship, however distinctive hardship for which the court docket should have proof.’



Motorists who rack up 12 factors due to convictions for rushing, careless driving or different motoring offences usually face a six-month ban except they’ve been disqualified earlier than, by which case it could be longer.

The crackdown follows proof third of drivers dodge the ban by persuading native magistrates that they need to hold their licence on hardship grounds.

Amongst these not too long ago spared a full disqualification because of distinctive hardship was the comic Steve Coogan.

He appeared earlier than magistrates in August when driving his Porsche at 36mph in a 30mph zone took his penalty factors whole as much as 12.

Coogan was given a two-month reasonably than a six-month ban after saying the complete punishment would have pressured him to cancel a brand new Alan Partridge TV collection, placing as much as 20 jobs in danger.

The brand new steering, seemingly to enter operation after a three-month session interval, tells magistrates: ‘Courts must be cautious earlier than accepting assertions of remarkable hardship with out proof that options, together with different technique of transport for avoiding distinctive hardship aren’t viable.’



It provides that the majority driving bans will trigger some hardship and ‘lack of employment won’t in itself essentially quantity to distinctive hardship’.

Sentencing Council chairman Lord Justice Holroyde stated: ‘Sentencing pointers are utilized in magistrates’ courts all through England and Wales every day and it’s important that they supply clear steering.

‘We’re eager to listen to views on the proposals from magistrates, others working within the felony justice system and anybody else with an curiosity in sentencing.’