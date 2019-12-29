Speeding Truck Kills Couple In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, 2 Children Injured

The truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him, police mentioned (Representational)

Nagpur:

A rushing tanker on Sunday crushed a pair on a motorbike to loss of life whereas their two kids escaped with minor accidents, police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur mentioned.

“Suresh Chaudhary (37), his wife Sheetal (32), son Shashwat (6) and daughter Saumya (3) were on a motorcycle and had taken a turn for Outer Ring Road at Vihirgaon under-bridge when a speeding 10-wheeler truck knocked them down,” police mentioned.

The couple fell off the two-wheeler and got here underneath the wheels of the truck, whereas Shashwat and Saumya escaped with minor accidents, he mentioned.

“The couple, of Mohadi village in Kuhi tehsil, was declared dead on arrival. The truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him,” he mentioned.

“The tanker had unloaded tar at a local unit and was going to Vadodara in Gujarat at great speed. The driver also took a wrong U-turn and he failed to see the motorcycle coming from the service road,” Assistant Inspector Sakharam Mole mentioned.