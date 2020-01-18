January 18, 2020 | 6:50pm

Michael Cullen is seen at Goodison Park earlier than the Liverpool-Everton recreation on January 5. Reuters

A person dubbed “Speedo Mick” — dressed solely in a small blue Speedo, a hat and a shawl from the English Premier League membership Everton — is braving freezing temperatures to stroll the size of mainland Britain for charity.

Michael Cullen is traversing the 1,000 miles from John O’Groats on the prime of Scotland to Land’s Finish on the backside of England to lift cash for Depart the Gentle On, a charity that “provides opportunities and helps adults and children grow in confidence and self-esteem.”

Final week, he wandered by way of Liverpool and stopped off on the Everton soccer discipline — racing throughout the pitch. It was there that docs suggested him to take a quick break to assist heal a calf-injury earlier than he continues on by way of London to Land’s Finish.

Reuters

In line with Yahoo, “Cullen hopes to raise £100,000 for his walk and 500 miles through his epic journey he’s already raised £88,000, according to his GoFundMe page.”