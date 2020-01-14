Speedrunners is coming to the Nintendo Switch on January 23rd

One other acquainted indie sport is coming to the Nintendo Swap, courtesy of tinyBuild. Speedrunners has been introduced for a January 23rd launch on Nintendo‘s console. If you don’t know what Speedrunners is, it’s a “4-player competitive platformer with grappling hooks, power-ups, and interactive environments. Run, jump, swing around, fire rockets and grapple onto your opponents to knock them off screen”. An official tweet from tinyBuild, which incorporates some Swap gameplay footage, will be seen down under.

It is lastly taking place! Cutthroat aggressive multiplayer sport #SpeedRunners is now obtainable for preorders on #NintendoSwitch! Coming to Nintendo Swap on January 23. Free demo obtainable proper now: https://t.co/JWujZbg98p pic.twitter.com/VYFHuTkoid — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) January 14, 2020

