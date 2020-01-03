Spellbinding images show the beauty of Italy’s most stunning forests

By Jennifer Newton and Lisa Kjellsson For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:06 EST, three January 2020

Italy is greatest identified for its picture-perfect cities, gorgeous lakes, unimaginable mountains and exquisite shoreline.

However its fairy tale-like forests are simply as spellbinding- as these jaw-dropping photos present.

They had been all snapped in enchanting woodland areas throughout Italy all through the seasons and entered into the 2019 Expertise Forests picture contest run by the Italian department of the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

Greater than 350 images had been entered into the competitors, which aimed to indicate the variety of Italian woodlands, with the winners being chosen by a jury of foresters, photographers and an Instagram vote.

The general winner was Sonia Fantini for her autumnal picture of Bordaglia Lake at Forni Avoltri near the Austrian border. Davide Noia additionally scooped a prize for his serene early-morning snap of a forest in Biella within the Piedmontese Alps, in northern Italy.

Scroll right down to see a few of the contest’s greatest entries and be transported to Italy’s most magical woodlands…

General winner Sonia Fantini snapped this autumnal picture of Lake Bordaglia within the Friuli-Venezia Giulia area close to the Austrian border

The village of Santa Maddalena, within the Funes valley within the Dolomites, captured by Carlo Alberto Conti. The realm is well-liked with hikers and cyclists

Northwest of Pinzolo is the Val di Genova, probably the most lovely areas of the Alps, often called the valley of the waterfalls. Matteo Rizotti captured one in all them alongside the 16-kilometre (10 mile) Sentiero delle Cascate – the Waterfalls Path

Gambatesa, pictured, is a commune within the Province of Campobasso within the Molise area, positioned about 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Campobasso. This lovely sundown was captured by Daniele Leonardi

This forest shrouded in mist was shot by Gianni Zanellain Ossana, a commune within the northern Italian area of Trentino, about 40 kilometres (24 miles) northwest of Trento

This creative shot of Lake Cornino, framed by the Carnic Prealps within the northern Friuli-Venezia Giulia area, was taken by Roberto Roscetti. The realm is a nature reserve and residential to a big inhabitants of griffon vultures

This vibrant scene was captured by Alice Naso within the Anterselva Valley within the northeastern South Tyrol province which consists of a part of the Dolomites vary

Monte Penice, photographed in autumn by Valerio Maruffi, is a part of the Ligurian Apennines, which spans the Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna areas

The superbly contrasting colors on this picture of the Stura di Demonte Valley, southwest of Piedmont within the province of Cuneo, had been captured by Elio Pattarino

Prize winner Davide Noia, shot this hauntingly lovely picture in Piedicavallo, a commune within the province of Biella within the Piedmont area

This idyllic scene captured by Antonino Galati depicts Maullazzo Lake in Nebrodi Park within the Province of Messina, Sicily

Daniele Vallauri discovered this sunny spot within the Vermenagna Valley within the Piedmont area on the foot of the Alps within the northwest

Some 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Reggio Emilia, among the many most lovely of the Reggio Emilia Apennines, Carlo Alberto Conti snapped this picture of beech timber mirrored in Calamone lake

Enrico Lion’s snap of Monte Grappa in Veneto, a part of the Venetian Prealps. The mountain lies between the Venetian plain to the south and the central alpine areas to the north and stands at 1,775 metres (5,823ft)

Chianale is a tiny village within the Varaita Valley, on the Italian-French border south-west of Piedmont, characterised by its slim roads and conventional stone homes. Giulia Borrelli photographed it on a sunny day

This beechwood forest within the jap province of Macerata has an virtually enchanted really feel to it. Giada Siliquini captured it in dappled daylight

Pejo Valley within the northern area of Trentino is residence to a ski resort that lately turned the primary in Europe to ban plastic after it was found close by glacier contained a major quantity of microplastics. This picture is by Valentina Veneri

Gressoney is on the centre of the Monterosa ski circuit within the Aosta Valley. This picture was snapped by Davide Noia on an attractive summer season’s day