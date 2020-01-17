Spezza able to prepare differently knowing he is going to be in Leafs lineup every night

In case you’re considering Jason Spezza has been taking part in with a renewed sense of confidence, you wouldn’t be fallacious.

The Maple Leafs’ oldest participant at 36, Spezza has been in a position to strategy his job with extra certainty since coach Sheldon Keefe took over from Mike Babcock.

“The fact that I know I’m playing every night definitely helps me focus on the game and less about trying to do everything perfect,” Spezza stated on Thursday morning. “I’m more just worried about being good every night with consistency, and that helps.”

In 25 video games since Keefe grew to become coach, Spezza has been scratched twice, each occasions within the second sport of a back-to-back set. In 23 video games beneath Babcock, Spezza was within the press field for 10.

Spezza doesn’t put on a letter on the entrance of his sweater, however the management he brings is among the many attributes which have made him standard with the Leafs.

“What I love a lot about Spezz is his passion for the game, as if he was 19-year-old rookie,” captain John Tavares stated. “How he carries himself every day — from getting sticks ready to taking care of himself physically, preparing on a daily basis, how much fun he has with the guys and his interactions with everyone. That sets a great tone. Everyone has a tremendous amount of respect for him.”

A play by Spezza that led to a aim on Tuesday evening in opposition to New Jersey — the veteran ahead was mendacity on his aspect when he received the puck to Rasmus Sandin, whose shot was tipped by Zach Hyman — had the Leafs room buzzing.

“That’s his game,” Tavares stated. “I tell guys that they should pull up his highlights on YouTube. He has made some silky plays, some great goals, his talent is off the charts. We always joke and say we want to see some vintage Jason Spezza.”

TKACHUK TALKS

Calgary Flames agitator — and good hockey participant — Matt Tkachuk had no curiosity on Thursday morning in discussing his on-going feud with Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian.

Tkachuk’s tone modified when the conservation turned to Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Tkachuk is shut with each, having shared a magical 2015-16 season on a line with Marner with the London Knights, and having been a teammate of Matthews with the U.S. growth program in addition to the U.S. junior staff.

“They’re two of the best — not just young offensive players in the league — but two of the best offensive players,” Tkachuk stated. “It’s really fun to watch them, and to say I got to play with both of them is pretty cool. I got to see at an early age of what they both had and now the whole world is seeing it.”

Tkachuk indicated he was a bit shocked with Matthews’ aim run. Heading into Thursday evening, Matthews’ 34 objectives in 47 video games had him on tempo for 59.

“He’s unbelievable right now,” Tkachuk stated. “We’ve seen him put the puck within the web all through his profession, however not like this. Looks as if each sport you watch, he scores and each sport, each shift you’re needing a aim, he’s scoring it.

“He’s within the high tier of the NHL. Not only for aim scoring, however as a complete offensive participant.”

With the two-hour time distinction in Calgary, Tkachuk, who texts with Marner and Matthews usually, typically watches the Leafs on TV.

“(Marner) is starting to establish himself as one of the best in the league,” Tkachuk stated. “He’s one of those guys that you love to play with because all you have to do is get open. You don’t even have to have your body open, just have your stick open, he’s going to find you. What a fun time it was playing with him in London, and to see him evolve in the NHL, he has taken another step.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Talks between Joe Resnick, the agent for defenceman Jake Muzzin, and the Leafs on a brand new contract are at what would finest be referred to as the very preliminary phases. Muzzin, recovering from a damaged proper foot that has induced him to overlook 9 video games, will proceed skating via the bye week. The aim for Muzzin is to return to the Leafs lineup within the first sport after the break — on Jan. 27 at Nashville, which might mark one month since he suffered the damage in New Jersey. If Muzzin and the Leafs don’t come to phrases on a brand new contract, he will probably be an unrestricted free agent this summer season … Two days earlier than he was fired, Babcock advised us in Las Vegas that he would “never” coach in Toronto if his children had been younger, a possible reference to the calls for of the job. So it was not shocking to listen to what Keefe, a father of two younger sons along with his spouse Jackie, plans to do in the course of the bye week. “I’m going to spend some time with my family and get away a little bit,” Keefe stated. “That has been that one of the greatest challenges of this role, is to find those windows of time to be with my wife and kids.” … No cheering within the press field, however we’re suspending that unwritten rule to get behind Vancouver Canucks ahead Tyler Motte, who went public this week in residing with anxiousness and despair. The larger the dialog involving psychological well being, the higher. Let’s hope Motte’s choice get his life story on the report opens extra doorways for gamers throughout the NHL in comparable conditions.

