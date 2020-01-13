SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai Due To Tech Problem

The aircraft was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. All passengers are protected.
A SpiceJet aircraft right this moment made an emergency touchdown at Chennai airport due to a technical drawback. The aircraft was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
All passengers are protected.
