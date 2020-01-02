SpiceJet windshield cracks mid air on Chennai-Goa flight, plane makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

Watch | Air-to-Air missile Astra efficiently flight examined from Su-30 MKI













Attributable to crack within the cockpit windshield mid-air, a SpiceJet flight from Chennai certain to Goa made an emergency touchdown at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Worldwide Airport( KIA) on Thursday, January 2. Flight no. SG-3105, a Q400 plane, flying with 68 passengers on board departed from Chennai at 11:00 am was speculated to land straight in Goa.

In response to Bangalore Mirror reviews, KIA acquired data from the pilot crew round 11.56 am. After which the KIA authorities instantly ready for the touchdown of the flight. The flight landed safely at 12: 17 PM. All 68 passengers touched down, safely. Whereas cruising, the outer pane of the windshield’s P2 facet cracked and the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru.

Flight safely takes off from Bengaluru to Goa

Whereas the SpiceJet flight certain to Goa remained cancelled, the KIA authorities made obligatory preparations for all of the 68 passengers to achieve Goa. After the aircraft was in kind it took off to Goa at four:30 pm.