News

SpiceJet windshield cracks mid air on Chennai-Goa flight, plane makes emergency landing in Bengaluru

January 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Spicejet flight no. SG-3105, a Q400 plane, flying with 68 passengers on board departed from Chennai at 11:00 am was speculated to land straight in Goa.

Watch | Air-to-Air missile Astra efficiently flight examined from Su-30 MKI







Attributable to crack within the cockpit windshield mid-air, a SpiceJet flight from Chennai certain to Goa made an emergency touchdown at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Worldwide Airport( KIA) on Thursday, January 2.  Flight no. SG-3105, a Q400 plane, flying with 68 passengers on board departed from Chennai at 11:00 am was speculated to land straight in Goa. 

SpiceJet

A SpiceJet passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worldwide airport in Ahmedabad on this Might 19, 2016 file photograph. REUTERS/Amit Dave

In response to Bangalore Mirror reviews, KIA acquired data from the pilot crew round 11.56 am. After which the KIA authorities instantly ready for the touchdown of the flight. The flight landed safely at 12: 17 PM. All 68 passengers touched down, safely. Whereas cruising, the outer pane of the windshield’s P2 facet cracked and the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru. 

Flight safely takes off from Bengaluru to Goa

Airport

Flight taking off from AirportIANS

Whereas the SpiceJet flight certain to Goa remained cancelled, the KIA authorities made obligatory preparations for all of the 68 passengers to achieve Goa. After the aircraft was in kind it took off to Goa at four:30 pm.

Advised Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment