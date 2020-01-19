Spicy bean burgers 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Printed: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 18 January 2020

Yummy spiced burgers for a wholesome microbiome and higher temper

Get these beans, nuts and chickpeas working in your behalf in these yummy spiced burgers for a wholesome microbiome and higher temper. This goes properly served with the lemon and crimson cabbage slaw or high with mashed avocado, a squeeze of lime and a big salad.

Serves Four

1½ tbsp additional virgin olive oil, plus additional for greasing

1 small crimson onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

25g floor almonds

1 medium egg yolk

1 tsp sizzling smoked paprika

400g can crimson kidney beans, rinsed and drained

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

75g blended nuts, roughly chopped

25g bunch contemporary coriander, leaves roughly chopped

sea salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200C/ 180C fan/fuel 6. Grease a baking tray with a little bit oil. Warmth 1 tbsp of the oil in a nonstick frying pan and gently fry the chopped onion for Three-Four minutes, or till delicate, stirring sometimes. Add the garlic and cook dinner for a number of seconds extra, stirring.

Put the bottom almonds, egg yolk, paprika, kidney beans, chickpeas, nuts and coriander in a meals processor and tip the fried onion and garlic on high. Season properly with salt and many floor black pepper. Blitz till properly mixed however not completely easy.