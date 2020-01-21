Spinal surgeon accused of ‘condom lie’ weeps as he is cleared of rape

By Alex Ward For The Each day Mail

Matthew Sewell (pictured exterior Teesside Crown Courtroom) wept as a decide advised jurors to seek out him not responsible after ‘a lot of critical regarding points’ within the case got here to mild

A surgeon accused of ‘intentionally deceiving’ a girl into having intercourse with out a condom was cleared of rape yesterday.

Matthew Sewell wept as a decide advised jurors to seek out him not responsible after ‘a lot of critical regarding points’ within the case got here to mild.

Solicitors for the 40-year-old hospital marketing consultant mentioned they had been contemplating taking out a non-public prosecution towards the lady ‘for perverting the course of justice’.

The case was thrown out after defence barrister Tania Griffiths QC argued that there was no case to reply.

Miss Griffiths mentioned the lady, who can’t be named for authorized causes, had embellished her account to police and lied in her assertion. Teesside Crown Courtroom was advised that she denied she had been in a sexual relationship with anybody else on the time the incident was mentioned to have taken place.

However she later admitted beneath cross-examination that she had exchanged WhatsApp messages with a buddy that confirmed in any other case.

It additionally emerged that the complainant had admitted in a police interview that she embellished her account of the primary time she slept with Mr Sewell.

The spinal deformity surgeon met the complainant, who was in her early twenties on the time, on Tinder in December 2016.

His profile on the relationship app claimed he was 27, though actually he was then 36.

Mr Sewell, who labored on the James Prepare dinner College Hospital (pictured) in Middlesbrough on the time, was mentioned to have ‘pleaded’ along with her to not report him

The lady, who has since certified as a health care provider, had claimed that Mr Sewell, from south-west London, pretended to placed on a condom earlier than they’d intercourse. However she mentioned she later found ‘no try had been made’ by him to make use of the contraceptive.

When she confronted the marketing consultant, he requested her: ‘Are you offended with me?’

Paul Abrahams, prosecuting, had earlier advised the courtroom: ‘She described that she would have been comfortable to have intercourse if the condom was placed on, as beforehand they’d unprotected intercourse… which she was upset about.’

Mr Sewell, who labored on the James Prepare dinner College Hospital in Middlesbrough on the time, was mentioned to have ‘pleaded’ along with her to not report him. He resigned following the allegations and has not labored as a health care provider since.

Miss Griffiths mentioned: ‘He had the entire world at his toes.

‘He mentioned, ‘On Monday I used to be saving a baby’s life, and on Friday I used to be in a police cell’.’

Decide Stephen Ashurst mentioned: ‘I’ve come to the conclusion, having analysed in some element, I used to be glad that there was not proof that might show the fees.

‘Secondly, even when there have been proof, the sheer implausibility of witnesses through the trial had been such that no affordable tribunal may safely convict.

‘The choice has been made after some cautious consideration in such a troubling case.’ Mr Sewell’s attorneys mentioned that, along with a doable personal prosecution, they might report the lady to the Normal Medical Council.

Sean Grainger, of Watson Woodhouse solicitors in Middlesbrough, mentioned: ‘We’re contemplating a non-public prosecution of her for perverting the course of justice.

‘Mr Sewell has not been in a position to work for 3 years and he has been receiving illness advantages for the stress led to by this case.

‘He now has to seem earlier than the Normal Medical Council to ask for permission to practise once more.’