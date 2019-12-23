CANADIAN CLUB CC CHRONICLES, ISSUE NO. 2: THE DOCK MAN: The second launch of the extremely anticipated Chronicles collection from Canadian Membership is now out there, and ideal for the vacation season. Aged for 42 years, this particular Canadian beverage is taken into account the whiskey lover’s style of paradise. Following the debut of Concern No. 1, Water of Windsor in 2018, this 12 months’s restricted launch pays homage to the dock man — the boys who packed, offered and distributed the unique Canadian Membership from ships throughout Prohibition. It has a sturdy aroma of spice, caramel, oak and only a trace of char, pleasantly heat, barely candy with delicate notes of brown sugar and baking spices. It’s uncommon with a price ticket of $309.95 for the true whiskey lover in your life. Offered wherever high-quality whiskey is obtainable — in Ontario, take a look at LCBO.com.



THE AUDACITY OF THOMAS G. BRIGHT

THE GREAT CANADIAN STORY: THE AUDACITY OF THOMAS G. BRIGHT: The Audacity of Thomas G. Shiny is a particular and model new Canadian wine — with a terrific Canadian story. It’s all about combating in opposition to the percentages and succeeding, which led to the creation of the Niagara wine business, making it what it’s right now. Thomas G. Shiny, the winemaker, was thought of one of many founding fathers of Canadian wine, rising vines and making wines the place others didn’t assume doable — and it’s what has put Canada on the map right now for wine globally. So seize a bottle and toast to the unknown founding father of the Niagara wine business!

Search for the Chardonnay Sussreserve, $16.95, and the Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Mix, $17.95.

The Audacity of Thomas G. Shiny wines can be found in Ontario (at each the LCBO and at Wine Rack), and British Columbia (at B.C. Liquor Shops).