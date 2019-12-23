Splatoon 2 will be getting updates in January 2020 and April 2020

Splatoon 2 updates could not have new content material or occasions anymore, however they’re nonetheless ensuring that the sport receives extra polish. Nintendo has introduced that two extra updates to the sport will likely be coming quickly. The primary replace, which can arrive in North America on January fifth and Europe on the sixth, will likely be model 5.1.zero. One other replace will observe in April 2020. The Japanese Splatoon 2 Twitter confirmed the information, so you’ll be able to see it down under.

