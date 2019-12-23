Splatoon 2 will be getting updates in January 2020 and April 2020

Depart a Remark on Splatoon 2 will likely be getting updates in January 2020 and April 2020

Splatoon 2 updates might not have new content material or occasions anymore, however they’re nonetheless ensuring that the sport receives extra polish. Nintendo has introduced that two extra updates to the sport will likely be coming quickly. The primary replace, which can arrive in North America on January fifth and Europe on the sixth, will likely be model 5.1.zero. One other replace will observe in April 2020. The Japanese Splatoon 2 Twitter confirmed the information, so you possibly can see it down under.

[おしらせ]

2020年1月6日(月)午前11時より、更新データVer.5.1.0を配信致します。

詳しい更新内容は下記のページをご覧ください。https://t.co/a6Lw2OXr48 — Splatoon（スプラトゥーン） (@SplatoonJP) December 23, 2019

Supply / By way of