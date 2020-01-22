Splinter Cell Creative Director Returns to Ubisoft After 8 Months at Epic Games

Splinter Cell artistic director Maxime Beland has returned to Ubisoft after his departure from the corporate nearly a yr in the past. Throughout that interval, he labored at Fortnite developer Epic Video games as artistic director however has now made his return to Ubisoft, with plans to be part of the French writer’s new initiative. We not too long ago reported that the corporate could be restructuring its editorial group to make video games extra assorted after disappointing gross sales of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Beland’s return is reportedly a part of this reorganization.

Beland beforehand labored at Ubisoft for over twenty years and helped ship video games like Rainbow Six: Vegas in 2006, the unique Murderer’s Creed in 2007, Splinter Cell: Conviction in 2010, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013. He additionally served as artistic director on the Shangri-La portion of Far Cry four, in addition to Far Cry Primal.

Now that Beland is again at Ubisoft, it makes the case for a brand new Splinter Cell secretly within the works, although it’s essential to notice that nothing has been confirmed. Blacklist was the final entry within the collection and since then, the neighborhood has been greedy at straws and rumors, looking for any hints that time in the direction of the existence of a brand new recreation. One rumor alluded in the direction of a VR recreation within the works for Oculus, whereas a duplicate of Sam Fisher’s well-known goggles appeared to get followers riled up in regards to the probability of one other entry. Even a tweet from the developer itself dropped hints in regards to the return of the beloved stealth collection, however no such recreation has been introduced.

At this level, it’s finest to be cautiously optimistic about Beland’s return to Ubisoft. The director has many video games underneath his belt apart from Splinter Cell, so rejoining Ubisoft doesn’t imply Sam Fisher might be coming again.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]