Splitsvilla 12 9th January Episode Preview: Alfez Returns; Last shot at Semi Finale; Ex-Contestants to play a crucial role.

Final episode, Piyush and Arshiya acquired saved because the ex-contestants cancelled the voting powers of Chosen Ones. There have been lot of heated arguments between The Chosen Ones and Ex-Contestants. Many contestants dug out their points with Bhavya. She too acquired concerned and gave them a mouthful.

Splitsvilla 12 10th January Episode Highlights – Return of Alfez!

Alfez shall lastly return to the Villa. He shall participate within the process earlier than the Semi Finale, to earn the final spot obtainable. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how does he fare within the process. Alfez’s arrival shall be a lift for Aradhna, who appeared fairly misplaced whereas he wasn’t there. No love shall be misplaced because it shall be battle amongst greatest associates.

The Chosen Ones should be cautious as there generally is a twist the place they may get challenged and we may even see new Chosen Ones in energy. The ex-contestants don’t have anything to lose as they’re right here to take pleasure in and assist the couple that they bond with. The ex-contestants would possibly assist the throughout their process. Bhavin will attempt to type out his variations with Bhavya. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see how Bhavya reacts upon that and what shall Hridya do, as soon as she understands about this.

For all of the , that is the final shot to earn a spot within the Finals. The competitors shall get robust now. They should neglect friendships and brotherly bonds to advance forward. It shall be attention-grabbing to see as to how do they adapt to it. We are able to anticipate tensions and arguments going down between associates. Count on Twists and Turns until the street in the direction of victory. Tune into Splitsvilla each Friday at 7pm solely on MTV.