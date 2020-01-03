Splitsvilla 12 final dome session: Shrey-Priyamvada reach semi-finale, this couple gets dumped

Splitsvilla 12 contestants Ashish, MeishaMTV India

In the present day was the ultimate dome dession of MTV Splitsvilla 12 and one of the best one ever in all the season. It was full of numerous twists and surprises that hardly anybody may’ve considered it. With out losing anymore time, allow us to inform you what occurred in right this moment’s stunning dome session.

In tonight’s episode of Splitsvilla 12, Sambhav and Soundarya had been pitted in opposition to Shrey and Priyamvada to seize a spot within the semi-finals. Whereas Ashish supported Sambhav, Piyush went on to have Shrey’s again within the bodily difficult job. The 2 bitter enemies, Ashish and Piyush, as soon as once more obtained an opportunity to beat one another within the recreation.

Sambhav and Shrey battle it out to be within the semi-finaleMTV India

And to everybody’s shock, it was Piyush’s day to return out victorious in opposition to Ashish. Piyush’s win gave a bonus to Shrey to have an additional shot to knock down Sambhav’s hearts. Shrey succeeded in breaking Sambhav’s coronary heart by taking pictures a ball utilizing a jumbo slingshot. Consequently, Shrey and Priyamvada grew to become the third couple to hitch Ashish-Meisha and Uday-Bhavya within the semi-finals.

Shrey, Priyamvada attain semi-finaleMTV India

Then got here the dome session which rocked every Splitsvillain. The Chosen Ones Bhavya and Uday had an opportunity to dump one among the many three – Piyush-Arshiya, Sambhav-Soundarya and Alfez-Aaradhna. And it was fairly evident that the Chosen Ones would dump Piyush and Arshiya which they did. However the stunning twist that got here thereafter, left Bhavya and Uday with a tragic face.

All of the beforehand evicted Splitsvillains joined the final dome session of Splitsvilla 12. Rannvijay and Sunny Leone had given a particular energy to the previous contestants whether or not to permit the Chosen Ones to train their dumping energy. And since Bhavya had dangerous relationships with everybody, the villa determined to not enable them to make use of their powers.

Splitsvilla 12 contestantsMTV India

This prompted Rannvijay to provide cue playing cards to all of the Splistvillains besides Chosen Ones and supreme matches to vote out one couple from right this moment’s dome session. They usually voted out Sambhav and Soundarya. And now that Piyush-Arshiya and Alfez-Aaradhna had been secure, they’ll now need to compete in opposition to one another to succeed in the semi-finale.

Sambhav, SoundaryaMTV India

