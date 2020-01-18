Splitsvilla 12 Winner Priyamvada Kant’s Exclusive Interview After Victory:”My Chemistry With Shrey and Our Understanding Helped Us Win”

Splitsvilla 12 drew to an in depth on the 17th of January 2020. In an epic conflict between the 2 most wanted within the villa, Shrey and Priyamvada, Ashish and Miesha, the Grand Finale of Splitsvilla 12 was an absolute spectacle to observe.

In the long run, there may be at all times one winner and it was Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant. Popularly tagged because the cutest of Splitsvilla 12, Shrey and Priyamvada loved numerous fan following all through their journey in Splitsvilla 12.

Initially Shrey Mittal was interested in Jinal and Priyamvada grew to become his apparent selection after Jinal accused Shrey for not taking a stand for her. This resulted in Shrey and Priyamvada coming collectively and ultimately profitable Splitsvilla 12.

Priyamvada Kant talked about in an unique interview after her victory she was fortunate to have Shrey in her life and their pretty chemistry was the explanation for his or her victory. Priyamvada quoted, ““I am super ecstatic on winning the show. Even though I’ve been performing every task well since the beginning, winning was unexpected. Shrey and I had an unparalleled understanding, chemistry and love and that’s what made us win the show. All splitsvillans always supported us and I can’t tell you what a roller coaster ride this journey has been. I’m happy to discover a lot of things about myself in the show. And there’s no better feeling than walking away with the winning title.”