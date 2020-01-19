SPOILER: Big Title Change At Impact Wrestling Television Taping

By Felix Upton Final up to date Jan 19, 2020

Impression Wrestling held their second evening of tv tapings in Mexico Metropolis tonight. They closed out the evening with an enormous title change.

Taya Valkyrie was the longest reigning champion in any main professional wrestling promotion till tonight. Taya defended her title in Mexico Metropolis in opposition to Jordynne Grace and she or he misplaced.

It is a large win for Grace as it’s her first run with the Impression Wrestling Knockouts Title.

The episode with this title change is anticipated to air on January 28th.