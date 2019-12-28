SPOILER For WWE Match On FOX New Year’s Eve Countdown

FOX and WWE are in a partnership which suggests professional wrestling might be part of the community’s countdown to 2020.

Roman Reigns might be taking over Dolph Ziggler on New Yr’s Eve, however that match was truly filmed final evening.

Following Friday Night time SmackDown on FOX, Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler wrestled in a darkish match, nevertheless it was taped for the present. They labored a normal match with Reigns profitable in the long run.

Maria Menounos additionally appeared as a particular commentator for the present. She might be co-hosting the FOX New Yr’s Eve countdown particular with Steve Harvey.