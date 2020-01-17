News TV SHOWS

SPOILER: Match Confirmed For WWE Worlds Collide

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE will maintain a Worlds Collide occasion on the evening earlier than Royal Rumble. This can take the place of getting an NXT TakeOver occasion. Now we’ve got yet another match confirmed. That is your official spoiler warning.

They held NXT UK tv tapings immediately. Click on right here for these outcomes.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott received a triple risk match on WWE NXT this week. That secured a spot within the NXT Cruiserweight Title match at Worlds Collide. They nonetheless wanted two NXT UK Superstars to fill out the deadly four-way.

Throughout immediately’s tv tapings for NXT UK Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin received matches to earn these final remaining spots at Worlds Collide.

It is going to be Angel Garza defending his NXT Cruiserweight Title in opposition to Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at Worlds Collide.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment