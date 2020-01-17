SPOILER: Match Confirmed For WWE Worlds Collide

WWE will maintain a Worlds Collide occasion on the evening earlier than Royal Rumble. This can take the place of getting an NXT TakeOver occasion. Now we’ve got yet another match confirmed. That is your official spoiler warning.

They held NXT UK tv tapings immediately. Click on right here for these outcomes.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott received a triple risk match on WWE NXT this week. That secured a spot within the NXT Cruiserweight Title match at Worlds Collide. They nonetheless wanted two NXT UK Superstars to fill out the deadly four-way.

Throughout immediately’s tv tapings for NXT UK Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin received matches to earn these final remaining spots at Worlds Collide.

It is going to be Angel Garza defending his NXT Cruiserweight Title in opposition to Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at Worlds Collide.