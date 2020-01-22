Spoiler: Match Set For AEW Revolution During Dynamite This Week

AEW Dynamite goes down on the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. They wanted to report the present a day early earlier than flying the grasp tapes again to Atlanta on two planes.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will conclude this week with Jon Moxley going through Pac in a #1 contender’s match. The winner of that match cemented a spot towards Le Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

Jon Moxley received his match towards Pac. This set what’s going to seemingly be the primary occasion match for AEW Revolution. Following Moxley’s win, Chris Jericho got here out and made his presence identified.