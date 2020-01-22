Spoiler On AEW Star Heel Turn This Week

AEW filmed their episode of Dynamite from the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. They recorded the whole lot after which despatched the grasp tapes again to Atlanta utilizing two airplanes.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that after Britt Baker’s win over Priscilla Kelly she caught round to berate Tony Schiavone. This was positively in place to behave as her full flip into heel standing.

“[Tony Schiavone] is asking her about her questionable tactics and she says: ‘Tony don’t question me.’ She says ‘We all love you and we all know that this is your meal ticket because before this you worked at Starbucks — everybody boos like crazy — then the crowd’s booing, booing, booing. She goes, ‘You worked at Starbucks — you were a sh*tty barista!’ She said you were a sh*tty. I laughed so hard because her issue is not that he was a barista, he was a sh*tty one on top of it.”

Baker continued to berate Tony Schiavone for his earlier job at Starbucks. This cemented her heel flip as everybody on the boat was booing her. Then she referred to as herself the most popular particular person on the boat and bragged about how sensible she is as a dentist.

Tony Schiavone did work at Starbucks earlier than he made a return to the professional wrestling world. He has said previously that he simply did this when he had downtime from calling baseball video games and it wasn’t financially crucial. He simply did it as a result of he needed to discover ways to make espresso. Now Britt Baker is utilizing it as fodder to show heel.

