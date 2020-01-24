News TV SHOWS

Spoiler On Former WWE Superstar Expected At Royal Rumble

January 24, 2020
The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday. WWE left some room open for surprises and it seems like a kind of spots goes to Santino Marella.

Mike Johnson stated on PW Insider Elite that he has been in a position to affirm with a number of sources that Santino Marella shall be in Houston for the massive occasion.

Marella is attention-grabbing as a result of he might compete within the males’s or ladies’s Royal Rumble matches.

Marella gained the coveted title of “Miss WrestleMania” on the 25 Diva Battle Royal whereas 70,000 followers watched inside Reliant Stadium at WrestleMania 25. That occasion additionally happened in Houston.

We’ll should see what occurs, nevertheless it wouldn’t be a bit stunning to see Santino Marella in drag this Sunday.



