Spoiler On Next Step For Title Picture In AEW

AEW Dynamite was taped final night time from the Chris Jericho Cruise. You possibly can click on right here for all the spoilers for tonight’s Dynamite. Additionally, that is your official spoiler warning for this text.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the following section for the AEW World Tag Staff Titles. SCU misplaced these belts to Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Web page, however AEW might have already teased what’s subsequent.

“The other thing too is they’re clearly building up too — before they split — an Omega & Page vs Young Bucks match. They teased that last week, but this week it wasn’t a stronger tease, but it was to me I’m watching it thinking it’s the next step of that storyline.”

AEW has a variety of choices and so they might make some unpredictable choices from this level on. The corporate’s first title change went down on a cruise ship so we must hold paying shut consideration to see what occurs subsequent. The AEW Tag Staff Division is definitely getting a highlight.

When you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information