SPOILER On WWE Superstar Returning At Royal Rumble

January 23, 2020
WWE has a couple of folks they might shock followers with on the Royal Rumble. One performer is now reportedly making her return.

PW Insider stories that Naomi is anticipated to return on the Royal Rumble.

WWE star Naomi, who has not wrestled for the corporate since July of final yr, is slated to be in Houston, Texas for the Royal Rumble PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.  

She hasn’t carried out since July on Primary Occasion. It will likely be good to see her again in motion because the Houston crowd is certain to present her an excellent reception.



