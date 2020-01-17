SPOILER: WWE UK Title Gets Renamed & Facelift

WWE has a number of titles, however the WWE United Kingdom Title isn’t any extra. Now that title belongs to the NXT UK model.

Throughout in the present day’s NXT UK tv tapings, Walter was introduced with a brand new title. They made this large presentation throughout Imperium’s opening section.

The title seems to be just about the identical as earlier than, but it surely has an NXT emblem as an alternative. You possibly can take a look at some fan movies of the occasion by testing the house beneath.

Walter truly appeared with this title already, however the official presentation went down in the present day.