SPOILERS: AEW Dark Results For Next Week

AEW filmed footage for his or her weekly YouTube Darkish present earlier than and after Dynamite this week. Right here’s what occurred.

Earlier than AEW Dynamite went on the air they filmed one thing honoring Memphis legends. There have been no darkish matches. The next legends appeared:

Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage

Lance Russell

“Hot Stuff” Eddie & Tommy Gilbert

Brian Christopher

Austin Idol

Dave Brown

The Rock & Roll Specific

“Handsome” Jimmy Valiant

After Dynamite was over, Brandon Cutler took on Darby Allin. After a good match, Allin gained.

That match was adopted by Billy & Austin Gunn (The Gunn Membership) taking up Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears. The Gunn Membership gained their match and Cody Rhodes introduced that Austin Gunn has signed an AEW contract.

Shanna was scheduled to have a match towards Nyla Rose. That match didn’t occur and so they simply brawled across the ring.