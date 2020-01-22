SPOILERS: AEW Dynamite Results From Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW Dynamite is going down on the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. Since they’re within the Bahamas it makes spoilers tougher to come back by.

That is your official spoiler warning. We’ll replace this text as extra outcomes come out.

We do know that there was an enormous title change. SCU dropped the AEW World Tag Workforce Titles to Kenny Omega & Adam “Hangman” Web page. There are different outcomes for matches which you’ll be able to see under.

Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page defeat SCU – World Tag Workforce Title match

Britt Baker defeat Priscilla Kelly by way of submission –

After the match is over, Britt Baker caught round and made enjoyable of Tony Schiavone. It seems that Baker is popping heel.

The Internal Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) defeat Jurassic Specific (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

AEW will likely be airing some matches from the boat on Dynamite this week. They may also insert some matches that they recorded in Miami final week.