SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Television Results From Mexico City

Affect Wrestling held tv tapings in Mexico Metropolis final night time. There was loads of drama within the ring that solely matches the chaos occurring outdoors the constructing.
Konnan was concerned in an actual life confrontation that was captured on video. There was additionally loads of motion within the ring value taking note of.
The present began out with Tessa Blanchard reducing a promo within the ring. Then Taya Valkyrie walked to the ring and declared herself #1 contender earlier than they brawled.
That can doubtless be the opening phase. You may try different matches that the filmed beneath:
- TJP defeated Johnny Swinger
- Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Web page
- Taurus defeated Moose and Rhino in a Triple Menace Match
- Joey Ryan defeated Maximo
- Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju
- Taya Valkyrie & Ace Austin defeated Tessa Blanchard & Trey
- Hijo del Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander
- Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne in a Triple Menace Match
- The Rascalz defeated Pagano & Homicide Clown
- Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards
- Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Reno Scum
- After that match, oVe with out Sami Callihan attacked Daga & Wagner Jr.
Affect Wrestling may even be holding tv tapings tonight in Mexico Metropolis. We’ll present these spoilers as they arrive to us proper right here at Ringside Information.
Increase goes the dynamite!
Add Comment