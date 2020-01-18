SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Television Results From Mexico City

Affect Wrestling held tv tapings in Mexico Metropolis final night time. There was loads of drama within the ring that solely matches the chaos occurring outdoors the constructing.

Konnan was concerned in an actual life confrontation that was captured on video. There was additionally loads of motion within the ring value taking note of.

The present began out with Tessa Blanchard reducing a promo within the ring. Then Taya Valkyrie walked to the ring and declared herself #1 contender earlier than they brawled.

That can doubtless be the opening phase. You may try different matches that the filmed beneath:

TJP defeated Johnny Swinger

Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Web page

Taurus defeated Moose and Rhino in a Triple Menace Match

Joey Ryan defeated Maximo

Willie Mack defeated Rohit Raju

Taya Valkyrie & Ace Austin defeated Tessa Blanchard & Trey

Hijo del Vikingo defeated Josh Alexander

Jordynne Grace defeated Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne in a Triple Menace Match

The Rascalz defeated Pagano & Homicide Clown

Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Reno Scum

After that match, oVe with out Sami Callihan attacked Daga & Wagner Jr.

Affect Wrestling may even be holding tv tapings tonight in Mexico Metropolis. We’ll present these spoilers as they arrive to us proper right here at Ringside Information.