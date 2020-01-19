SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Television Taping Results – Mexico City, January 18th, 2020

Affect Wrestling held two nights value of tv tapings in Mexico Metropolis this weekend. It was a really packed two days value of tapings and a brand new champion was topped within the course of.

Click on right here for our full protection of day one of many tapings.

These are the identical Mexico Metropolis tapings the place Konnan was attacked and slapped outdoors. You possibly can click on right here to learn up on all of that drama.

Jordynne Grace additionally pulled down the Affect Knockouts Title which is a large second for her profession. You possibly can take a look at the outcomes from the second day of tapings under. Please remember the fact that they’ll air these matches in any order they select.

Trey, Dez, and Wentz beat Dinastia, Drastic Boy, and Iron Child

Mad Man Fulton pinned Daga

Moose pinned Taurus. Rhino got here in after the match and gave Moose a gore

Tessa Blanchard laid down an open problem for the Affect World Title. Adam of Reno Scum got here out and was defeated. Ace Austin & Luster attacked her after the match till Tommy Dreamer made the save and challenged Austin to a match.

Suzie & Rosemary battled to a double count-out till they brawled to the again

TJP defeated Hijo del Vikingo

Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

Rhino vs Taurus resulted in a no contest after Moose interfered

RVD defeated Joey Ryan

Desi Hit Squad defeated Willie Mack and Johnny Swinger

Pagano beat Luster of Reno Scum.

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title.

Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Avenue Battle

Dr. Wagner Jr. and Daga defeated OVE

Due to Wrestling With Demons