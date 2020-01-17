SPOILERS: WWE NXT UK Television Taping Results, January 17th, 2020

NXT UK held tv tapings right this moment. That is your official spoiler warning.

Following NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II they’d plenty of work to do. The roster is now centered on Worlds Collide and an enormous match was made official throughout this taping.

You’ll be able to try the episodes under. They’re possible so as, however WWE can all the time edit a program nevertheless they need.

Episode 1

Darkish Match: Michael Could defeated Lestyn Rees

Imperium hit the ring first and hype Worlds Collide match

Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero to earn a spot within the Worlds Collide’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Terry. Dragunov lower a promo on Finn Balor after his win

Travis Banks defeated The Brian Kendrick to earn the final spot within the Deadly Four-Approach

Episode 2

The Brit-Am Bruisers defeated The Hunt

Eddie Dennis lower a promo and Trent Seven. They’d a brawl. Issues aren’t over from TakeOver: Blackpool II

Isla Daybreak defeated Nina Samuels

Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone

Imperium (Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff

Episode three