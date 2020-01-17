SPOILERS: WWE NXT UK Television Taping Results, January 17th, 2020

NXT UK held tv tapings right this moment. That is your official spoiler warning.
Following NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II they’d plenty of work to do. The roster is now centered on Worlds Collide and an enormous match was made official throughout this taping.
You’ll be able to try the episodes under. They’re possible so as, however WWE can all the time edit a program nevertheless they need.
Episode 1
- Darkish Match: Michael Could defeated Lestyn Rees
- Imperium hit the ring first and hype Worlds Collide match
- Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero to earn a spot within the Worlds Collide’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match.
- Ilja Dragunov defeated Josh Terry. Dragunov lower a promo on Finn Balor after his win
- Travis Banks defeated The Brian Kendrick to earn the final spot within the Deadly Four-Approach
Episode 2
- The Brit-Am Bruisers defeated The Hunt
- Eddie Dennis lower a promo and Trent Seven. They’d a brawl. Issues aren’t over from TakeOver: Blackpool II
- Isla Daybreak defeated Nina Samuels
- Ridge Holland defeated Tyson T-Bone
- Imperium (Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) defeated Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff
Episode three
- Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna
- Tyler Bate defeated A-Child. Joseph Conners got here out after the match to confront Bate
- Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker
- Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to an I Give up match for the title. If Storm loses, she will be able to’t problem Ray anymore for the championship.
- Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale.
