SPOILERS: WWE NXT UK Television Taping Results – January 18th, 2020

WWE NXT UK held a second TakeOver occasion in Blackpool simply final week. Now they’re taping for tv to progress the model’s tales.
They held some tv tapings yesterday. You may examine these out by clicking right here.
You will discover the taping outcomes under. Preserve refreshing as they proceed.
- Ligero defeated Lestyn Reese in a darkish match
- Grizzled Younger Veterans bought to chop a promo hyping themselves
- Joe Coffey defeated Amir Jordan. Then Coffey grabbed the mic and took some photographs a Ilja Dragunov
- Gallus defeated The Brit-Am Bruisers
- Aoife Cusack (Valkyrie) defeated Amale (this was a re-tape from yesterday)
- Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners
I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment