SpongeBob shirt worn by Larry Walker on Hall of Fame election day in high demand

Should you discovered your self impressed by Larry Walker’s alternative of garb on the day of his Corridor of Fame election announcement, you weren’t alone.

The general public — or not less than hardcore Walker stans — rushed to purchase their very own model of the SpongeBob Squarepants racing shirt worn by Walker on nationwide tv Tuesday following his election into the Baseball Corridor of Fame.

The truth is, Walmart’s on-line retailer was out of inventory by Wednesday morning, and Amazon was offered out, too.

Corridor of Fame participant, Corridor of Fame shirt 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AsurJdWsBc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 22, 2020

Walker was elected into the Corridor of Fame on his 10th and closing attempt Tuesday evening, receiving 304 votes from eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Affiliation of America to clear the 75% requirement by simply six votes.

That included The Publish’s personal Mark Kiszla, who dubbed Walker’s sartorial alternative “perfect.”

“Walker is not only the best hitter ever to wear a Rockies uniform, he might also be a bigger goofball than SpongeBob,” Kiszla wrote.