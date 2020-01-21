For online game followers of a sure age, mentioning THQ’s Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Backside brings up many pleased reminiscences. It is a type of very uncommon video video games primarily based on a cartoon collection that looks like precise effort went into making it. The unique HEARALPUBLICIST 2 launch of the sport holds an above-average rating on Metacritic. Most of the critics surveyed appear to agree that it is a shock that the sport turned out as stable because it did, significantly given the fame nearly all of tie-in video games have.
That is why followers ought to be fairly excited to study full HD remake of the sport is popping out later this yr. Not solely that, nevertheless it seems to be to be larger and higher than ever earlier than. Now that we have your consideration, Spongebob followers, let’s check out what to anticipate from this F.U.N. recreation. Are ya prepared, children?
What’s Battle for Bikini Backside’s launch date?
The Steam itemizing for the sport has an appropriately vague-but-cute launch date listed. It merely says “(When) I’m ready,” referencing one in all Spongebob’s catchphrases from the present.
Nonetheless, based on an official Nintendo timeline for 2020 recreation releases, it seems as if Battle for Bikini Backside is projected for a launch date of Could 22, 2020. Whether or not this implies completely different platforms could have completely different launch dates is unclear. Nonetheless, there’s one massive motive to imagine that they’re going to all share the identical launch window: the franchise’s new film, The Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run is scheduled to launch the identical day. What higher technique to get followers proper within the feels than by releasing Rehydrated on the identical day as the most recent theatrical launch?
As a side-note, which means Battle for Bikini Backside — Rehydrated will share a launch month with The Final of Us Half 2. This probably will not impression its gross sales; it is simply hilarious to appreciate.
Is there a Battle for Bikini Backside trailer?
Battle for Bikini Backside‘s announcement trailer is about twenty seconds lengthy, that includes the voice of Patchy the Pirate asking the query that kicks off each episode of the present: “Are ya ready, kids?”
He is answered by Spongebob himself, who places on a helmet and lets out a “fierce” and absurd battle cry. That is about it for this trailer, although it would not be stunning to see one thing extra substantial nearer to the sport’s launch.
It is clear that THQ Nordic is banking on title recognition to promote this one, which is not a horrible name. Not solely is the franchise a confirmed vendor, nevertheless it additionally has a fanbase of individuals with fond reminiscences of the unique Battle for Bikini Backside.
What platforms will you be capable to play Battle for Bikini Backside on?
In keeping with the trailer above and the sport’s Steam web page, you are just about set in terms of getting a replica of Rehydrated in your platform of selection. The sport is about to launch for HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, Nintendo Swap, and PC.
That is one other good transfer, contemplating the widespread attraction of Spongebob. With a brand new film popping out to generate further hype, it’s going to be necessary for THQ Nordic to get this title into as many arms as doable.
What’s going to Battle for Bikini Backside’s gameplay be like?
Although the trailer is naked bones, IGN has supplied a 12-minute gameplay demo of the PS4 model. It seems to be like the brand new recreation will play very similar to the unique model, simply with some refinements.
Battle for Bikini Backside is a platformer with main amassing parts to the gameplay. Completely different collectibles can be utilized for various issues, like opening new areas. Spongebob combats enemies utilizing completely different bubble-based assaults, which may be upgraded all through the sport.
Along with reviving the unique model’s gameplay, Rehydrated may even function some new materials. In keeping with its Steam web page, Rehydrated will function a “horde mode” multiplayer part for as much as two gamers. It’s going to additionally embody content material faraway from the unique recreation, together with a boss battle in opposition to a robotic model of Spongebob’s pal Squidward.
All in all, it is wanting like Battle for Bikini Backside — Rehydrated is shaping as much as be the best remake for Spongebob followers of the fashionable period.
