For online game followers of a sure age, mentioning THQ’s Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Backside brings up many pleased reminiscences. It is a type of very uncommon video video games primarily based on a cartoon collection that looks like precise effort went into making it. The unique HEARALPUBLICIST 2 launch of the sport holds an above-average rating on Metacritic. Most of the critics surveyed appear to agree that it is a shock that the sport turned out as stable because it did, significantly given the fame nearly all of tie-in video games have.

That is why followers ought to be fairly excited to study full HD remake of the sport is popping out later this yr. Not solely that, nevertheless it seems to be to be larger and higher than ever earlier than. Now that we have your consideration, Spongebob followers, let’s check out what to anticipate from this F.U.N. recreation. Are ya prepared, children?