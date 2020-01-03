Sport on TV 2020 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more

By no means miss a second with HEARALPUBLICIST’s sport on TV 2020 calendar.

From the Olympic Video games to Euro 2020, from Formulation 1 to Wimbledon, we’ve you coated with each main occasion dwell on TV.

We’ll be including to the calendar all through the season, bringing you recent data on the most popular sporting occasions and how one can watch them on BBC, Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and extra.

Sport on TV 2020 calendar

Occasions and previews to be added and up to date all year long

Try our particular person guides for more information and full TV particulars

January

4th – BDO World Darts Championship (Quest / Eurosport)

12th – The Masters – snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – Formulation E Race three: Santiago (BBC / Eurosport)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

26th – WWE Royal Rumble (BT Sport)

February

1st – Six Nations (BBC / ITV)

2nd – Tremendous Bowl LIV (BBC / Sky Sports activities)

sixth – PDC Premier League Darts (Sky Sports activities)

15th – Formulation E Race four: Mexico Metropolis (BBC / Eurosport)

20th – Pakistan Tremendous League cricket

21st – T20 Cricket Ladies’s World Cup (Sky Sports activities)

29th – Formulation E Race 5: Marrakesh (BBC / Eurosport)

March

1st – Carabao Cup closing (Sky Sports activities)

eighth – MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Australian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

21st – Formulation E Race 6: Sanya (BBC / Eurosport)

22nd – F1 Bahrain Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

22nd – MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – Indian Premier League cricket

29th – The Boat Race – Oxford v Cambridge (BBC)

April

4th – Formulation E Race 7: Rome (BBC / Eurosport)

4th – The Grand Nationwide (Racing TV / ITV)

fifth – F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

fifth – MotoGP Grand Prix of The Americas (BT Sport)

fifth – WWE Wrestlemania 36 (BT Sport)

ninth – The Masters – golf (Sky Sports activities)

18th – Formulation E Race eight: Paris (BBC / Eurosport)

18th – World Snooker Championship (BBC / Eurosport)

19th – F1 Chinese language Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

19th – MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix (BT Sport)

25th – 2019/20 League Two final day

26th – London Marathon (BBC)

Might

2nd – 2019/20 Championship final day

third – Formulation E Race 9: Seoul (BBC / Eurosport)

third – 2019/20 League One final day

third – F1 Netherlands Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

third – MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix (BT Sport)

ninth – Giro d’Italia (Eurosport)

10th – F1 Spanish Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

14th – US PGA Championship (Sky Sports activities)

16th – League Two play-off closing

16th – FA Ladies’s Tremendous League final day

17th – 2019/20 Premier League season final day

17th – MotoGP French Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – FA Cup closing (BBC)

24th – Indy 500 (Sky Sports activities)

24th – F1 Monaco Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

24th – Nice Manchester Run (BBC)

24th – League One play-off closing (Sky Sports activities)

25th – Championship play-off closing (Sky Sports activities)

25th – French Open (ITV / Eurosport)

27th – Europa League closing (BT Sport)

30th – Champions League closing (BT Sport)

31st – MotoGP Italian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

June

4th – NBA finals (Sky Sports activities / NBA League Move)

sixth – Formulation E Race 10: Jakarta (BBC / Eurosport)

seventh – F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

seventh – MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – Euro 2020 (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America (Premier Sports activities)

13-14th – 24 Hours of Le Mans (Eurosport)

14th – F1 Canadian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

17th – US Open – golf (Sky Sports activities)

21st – MotoGP German Grand Prix (BT Sport)

21st – Formulation E Race 11: Berlin (BBC / Eurosport)

27th – Tour de France (ITV / Eurosport)

28th – F1 French Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

28th – MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix (BT Sport)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC)

July

fifth – F1 Austrian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

11th – Formulation E Race 12: New York (BBC / Eurosport)

12th – Wimbledon closing (BBC)

12th – Euro 2020 closing (BBC / ITV)

12th – Copa America closing (Premier Sports activities)

12th – MotoGP Finland Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

16th – The Open (Sky Sports activities)

19th – F1 British Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

24th – Olympic Video games (BBC / Eurosport)

25th – Formulation E Race 13: London (BBC / Eurosport)

26th – Formulation E Race 14: London (BBC / Eurosport)

TBC – The Hundred (Sky Sports activities)

August

2nd – Neighborhood Defend (Sky Sports activities)

2nd – F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

ninth – MotoGP Czech Grand Prix (BT Sport)

12th – European Tremendous Cup (BT Sport)

14th – Vuelta a Espana (ITV / Eurosport)

16th – MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

23rd – WWE SummerSlam (BT Sport)

25th – Paralympic Video games

30th – F1 Belgian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

30th – MotoGP British Grand Prix (BT Sport)

31st – US Open – tennis (Amazon Prime)

September

sixth – F1 Italian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

10th – 2020 NFL season (Sky Sports activities)

13th – MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix (BT Sport)

13th – Nice North Run (BBC)

20th – F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

25th – Ryder Cup (Sky Sports activities)

27th – F1 Russian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

October

4th – MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix (BT Sport)

11th – F1 Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

18th – MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix (BT Sport)

18th – T20 Cricket Males’s World Cup (Sky Sports activities)

25th – F1 United States Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

25th – MotoGP Australian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

November

1st – F1 Mexican Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

1st – MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – F1 Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

15th – MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix (BT Sport)

15th – ATP Finals (Amazon Prime / BBC)

24th – UK Championship snooker (BBC / Eurosport)

29th – F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports activities)

TBC – Davis Cup Finals (Eurosport)

December

TBC – FIFA Membership World Cup (BT Sport)

TBC – PDC World Darts Championship (Sky Sports activities)