SPORTS AGENDA: Oxford City’s Finn Tapp had to pass a medical to go on Love Island

Oxford Metropolis’s Finn Tapp handed a medical final week — to go on Love Island.

The defender, who’s contracted to his Nationwide League South membership however didn’t inform them he could be flying to South Africa to make his actuality tv debut, entered the villa on Wednesday.

But he first needed to go a medical, carried out by ITV, after a conflict of heads in a Three-Zero defeat by Dartford noticed him carried off. There was additionally a prolonged stoppage to deal with Tapp, 20, who beforehand performed for MK Dons.

Oxford Metropolis defender Finn Tapp needed to go a medical with a purpose to seem on Love Island

Tapp was checked after he suffered a conflict of heads throughout a recreation in opposition to Dartford not too long ago

Oxford, who say they don’t thoughts him showing on the present with out warning them first, say the precise again was not unconscious. They, and ITV, are assured he didn’t maintain concussion, after being assessed by an unbiased physician.

BBC’s Cricket Social does not go down nicely with talkSPORT

It’s protected to say the BBC’s Cricket Social has not gone down nicely with everybody. The broadcaster has been fast to hail viewers figures for his or her protection of England’s tour of South Africa — a visit for which they misplaced the ball-by-ball rights to talkSPORT.

Listening to the programme, which seems to be pundits offering updates whereas watching the motion on tv, Sports activities Agenda wonders if the BBC is pushing the boundaries.

TalkSPORT paid first rate cash for ‘exclusive’ protection and, whereas senior figures on the station are relaxed, the BBC’s actions have been famous. It will likely be fascinating to see what talkSPORT does when the BBC picks up the rights as soon as once more for the 2 house sequence this summer time.

Final week, talkSPORT humorously launched a ‘less cake, more cricket’ advertising marketing campaign in a transparent jab which raised eyebrows amongst Check Match Particular regulars.

Soccer membership compelled to alter resort

Hasty rearrangements have been made by one unnamed soccer membership this weekend after they booked an in a single day keep at a resort solely to be contacted by a fearful native police power.

The venue was internet hosting a marriage on the identical day for one of many space’s traveller households and there have been considerations that the occasion is perhaps focused by one other household, with whom the marriage social gathering weren’t too pleasant.

Happily, one other resort was discovered and the footballers stayed elsewhere with no incident.

Bookmakers refuse to pay out after Saracens are relegated

Artful punters who positioned bets on Saracens to be relegated at odds of 250-1 have been left disenchanted, with bookmakers refusing to pay out after their drop was confirmed.

Sarries’ destiny was confirmed on Saturday following additional violations, however these hoping to money in have misplaced out. A supply at one bookie defined: ‘The market rules clearly state that points deductions don’t depend — that’s commonplace apply.’

Bookmakers refused to pay out after Saracens’ relegation from the highest flight was confirmed

Erik desires to wield the axe

Erik the Viking is alive and nicely and residing in Cheshire. That’s Burnley left again Erik Pieters, who not too long ago wrote to his native council for permission to cut down a useless tree he fears will come crashing down on his Wilmslow pad.

The Dutch defender has lodged an software to axe the oak, which hangs perilously over his house, following recommendation from consultants.

In contrast to different pampered Premier League stars, the previous Stoke man has taken issues into his personal palms.

Burnley’s Erik Pieters has requested his native council for permission to cut down a useless tree

‘We have been told the whole tree is dead and is overhanging the house,’ he wrote. ‘It’s very harmful and we’re fearful that if one of many huge branches or the tree falls on the home, it would trigger a number of harm and issues.’

Pieters, 31, wants permission as a result of the offending oak is protected by a tree preservation order.

Cuts to police assets at Manchester United shortlived

Cuts to police assets at Manchester United lasted all of two fixtures. Following a report by the Nationwide Police Chiefs’ Council, Higher Manchester Police had trimmed the numbers deployed inside Outdated Trafford’s footprint on match days.

The transfer was greeted with scepticism by insiders at United, who presumably have been ignored. However now, two matches later, the choice has been reversed with a tactical group arrange to take a look at future deployments.

The racing information? It is tailed off…

The BBC seem to have deserted horseracing. Sports activities Agenda revealed final month that much-respected correspondent Cornelius Lysaght was to depart Radio 5 Stay as a part of the Beeb’s obsession with focusing on a youthful viewers.

It’s thought there aren’t any plans to exchange Lysaght, and a look on the BBC Sport web site shines a light-weight on the broadcaster’s disregard for the game.

A report was posted on the less-than-traffic-heavy time of 4am on Sunday on Defi Du Seuil’s emergence as Champion Chase favorite following his defeat of Un De Sceaux at Ascot. It was the primary new story on the racing web page for every week.

At least BT will honour Greavsie

The belated MBE for former England wicketkeeper Alan Knott was a welcome growth, however scandalously Jimmy Greaves — 80 subsequent month — continues to be ready for recognition.

The legendary former Chelsea and Spurs striker is the highest goalscorer in English top-flight historical past with 357 and is fourth on the England record with 44. At the least there may be appreciation elsewhere.

BT Sport have made a movie about Greaves, which comes out on February eight, earlier than his birthday, whereas a high-quality guide written by David Tossell and entitled Pure got here out final yr. Mates say Jimmy speaks little since a 2015 stroke, however is in ’sturdy’ kind.

BT Sport have made a movie about Jimmy Greaves, who continues to be ready to obtain an honour

CONTRIBUTORS: Kieran Gill and Matt Hughes