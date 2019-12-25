Sports company sues in letter ‘O’ dispute with Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oh no: A New York-based sports activities community has turned to the federal courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State College over use of the letter “O.”

Additional time Sports activities Inc., a web-based community specializing in highschool basketball and soccer, has a capital O with sloping corners as its brand. Its utility to trademark the emblem is pending with the USA Patent and Trademark Workplace.

Ohio State requested the corporate in July to cease utilizing of the emblem, saying it was too near its personal trademarked octagonal “block O” letter.

“While Ohio State recognizes there are many legitimate, non-confusing uses of the letter ‘O’, there can be no doubt that when the vast majority of people see a Block ‘O’ they associate it with Ohio State and its Block O Marks,” Samantha Quimby, an legal professional retained by Ohio State to argue its case, wrote in a July 19 letter to Additional time Sports activities. The college has used the block zero since a minimum of 1898, the letter mentioned.

Additional time Sports activities disagrees with Ohio State’s place and on Monday filed a federal lawsuit in New York Metropolis asking that the college be prohibited from attempting to cease the usage of the emblem.

The lawsuit notes that Ohio State’s “O” accommodates neither rounded edges nor a rectangle within the heart, as the corporate’s brand does. It additionally argued there’s no hazard of somebody complicated the letters, and that Additional time Sports activities has not unfairly competed with Ohio State or violated any of its rights.

“There are numerous O marks, O-formative marks, and O designs in use by third parties in connection with the relevant goods and services, such that consumers will not presume that all goods and services offered under O or O-formative marks emanate from a common source,” Laura Popp-Rosenberg, an legal professional representing Additional time Sports activities, argued within the lawsuit.

Ohio State declined to touch upon the lawsuit itself.

“Like other many other universities, Ohio State works to protect the university’s brand and trademarks because these assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting teaching, research and service,” college spokesman Chris Davey mentioned in an electronic mail.

Income from licensing royalties was $15.5 million final yr and $207 million for the reason that licensing program started in 1980, Davey mentioned.

The college — like many others — zealously protects its model, trademarking the names of each legendary coach Woody Hayes and former coach City Meyer, for instance.

Different trademark makes an attempt didn’t go so nicely. In September, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Workplace turned down Ohio State’s request to trademark “The” when used as a part of the college’s identify on college merchandise.

The patent workplace mentioned the trademark seems for use for “merely decorative manner” and as an “ornamental feature” that doesn’t seem to perform as a trademark that might differentiate the objects from others.

In a separate dispute with the federal Patent and Trademark Workplace, Ohio State has argued towards the College of Oklahoma’s use of the letter O.