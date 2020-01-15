January 15, 2020 | 12:26pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 12:36pm

Rock out along with your cockatiel out.

Spotify can now generate playlists in your pets, with a brand new device that claims to customise mixtapes to a critters’ species and character traits.

The music-streaming service introduced the function Wednesday, noting that 71 p.c of pet house owners already play music for his or her pets.

The “Pet Playlists” device permits customers to decide on between canine, cat, iguana, hamster and chicken, then inform the platform how energetic or pleasant their animal is to assist Spotify “pick the playlist vibe,” the corporate says.

Every playlist will get a customized cowl with the pet’s identify and picture.

Spotify has additionally launched a podcast known as “My Dog’s Favorite Podcast” that’s meant to maintain pups firm when their house owners depart the home. This system boasts 5 hours of “soothing sounds and friendly chat” for lonely canine companions.

The animal-focused playlists might show in style among the many eight in 10 pet house owners who imagine their animals like music, based on Spotify’s on-line survey of 5,000 music-streaming pet lovers within the US, UK, Australia, Italy and Spain.

The survey additionally discovered that 46 p.c of pet house owners “feel that music is a stress reliever for their furry friends,” whereas 69 p.c sing to their animal and 57 p.c dance with them, the corporate mentioned.