Sprawling five-bedroom home in that appeared in Black Mirror and BBC’s Gold Digger is on the market

A lavish California-inspired condominium nestled within the Buckinghamshire countryside that appeared in episodes of Black Mirror, BBC drama Gold Digger and numerous journal shoots has gone up on the market for £3million.

The mid-century abode in Stoke Poges, which would not look misplaced on a seashore in Malibu, was constructed within the 1950s to duplicate the house owners’ different dwelling in California.

And never solely does the one-storey property exude glamour with streamlined structure and breathtaking interiors, it has additionally been a coveted filming location for plenty of TV exhibits and photograph shoots.

The five-bedroom dwelling will likely be acquainted to viewers who binge-watched Gold Digger, starring Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes.

It was additionally used as filming areas within the ultimate episode of collection one among Netflix’s Black Mirror – The Total Historical past Of You – starring Jodie Whittaker, which is ready in another actuality the place most individuals have ‘grains’ recording every part they do, see, or hear, permitting them to play again their reminiscences in entrance of their eyes or on a display.

And the fashionable abode was even used as a again drop for style shoots, that includes within the shiny pages of GQ, Marie Claire and Elle Ornament.

The spectacular dwelling sits on one acre of land with flooring to ceiling home windows and a decked terrace to take pleasure in a scenic view of the sprawling and leafy backyard, a reed-edged lake and the fields and woodland of Stoke Poges on the Buckinghamshire and Berkshire border.

Inside, the lavish dwelling options beams, oak flooring and up to date open-planned rooms with tasteful furnishings – and even a recording studio and a kitchen full with wood-burning range.

Within the bedrooms lie spacious built-in wardrobes and en-suites which boast pure gentle with unbelievable views of the backyard.

An outline of the home, which is listed on The Fashionable Dwelling and is at present available on the market for £three million, reads: ‘This chic five-bedroom single-storey home, with separate double storage, is located on a tranquil plot of roughly one acre, on a no-through highway close to Stoke Poges on the Buckinghamshire / Berkshire border.

‘Constructed within the 1950s to duplicate the design of the unique house owners’ property in Malibu, California, the home has been prolonged and refurbished to an exacting customary by the present house owners and now measures over four,000 sq ft internally.’

Within the bedrooms lie spacious built-in wardrobes and en-suites which boast pure gentle with unbelievable views of the backyard (pictured)

Rooms within the one-storey abode embody this trendy lounge, with oak beams, picket flooring and white-washed partitions (pictured)