Spread Positive Message On Services: Navy Chief To Veterans

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh asks veterans to provide constructive picture of the providers.

New Delhi:

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday requested veterans to make use of their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions in regards to the providers on social media.

He was talking at an occasion in Delhi to watch the Fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day.

“The bond between the service people and the veterans is indelible and eternal. Please do not hesitate in approaching the services for anything – suggestions, requests, recommendations, course correction,” Mr Singh stated.

He additionally urged the veterans to make use of the respect that they’ve in society to provide a constructive picture of the providers.

“That is the age of data. Whereas lots of good data is shared, there are lots of myths and incorrect perceptions in regards to the providers – typically put out on the social media.

“I request all of you to please use the respect that you’ve got in society. Generally, if there may be any false impression or fantasy being unfold, please be sure you give the constructive picture of the providers on the media,” the admiral stated.