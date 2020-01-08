Sprint announces Virgin Mobile is closing, all customers will be transferred to Boost Mobile

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 10:42 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 10:43 EST, eight January 2020

This week Dash introduced it would shut Virgin Cellular, and starting in February clients with current contracts can be transferred to Enhance Cellular.

Dash says current Virgin clients have been notified of the change in early January.

To additional clarify the changeover, Virgin printed an FAQ web page on its web site promising that clients wouldn’t be charged any further prices or expertise any fee hikes on account of the swap.

After years of wrestle, Virgin Cellular notified clients in early January that it is going to be shutting down service in February

‘In most instances, your existing account will be transferred to Boost Mobile with your device, and a comparable or better Boost Mobile service plan at no extra cost to you,’ the assertion says.

‘You will keep your phone number, and your monthly payment date will remain the same as long as you continue on time payments until the transfer to Boost Mobile is complete.’

One change, nonetheless, will have an effect on Virgin clients that use Paypal to cowl charges associated to their account.

Since Enhance Cellular doesn’t settle for Paypal, Virgin says clients that use that choice must set up a brand new fee technique utilizing a significant credit score or debit card.

Moreover, clients that used Virgin’s 45- or 90-Day High Up Fee Choice could have select a brand new fee choice since Enhance doesn’t have an equal choice.

Dash says that present Virgin Cellular clients can be transferred to Enhance Cellular beginning in February with no further fee hikes or prices

Virgin suggests utilizing Enhance’s Low Stability Autopay as a substitute choice.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY ACCOUNT WHEN VIRGIN MOBILE SHUTS DOWN? Virgin Cellular will switch all present accounts for its pay as you go mobile companies to Enhance Cellular beginning in February. The corporate says Enhance will provide and equal or higher service plan for a similar price of their Virgin plan. Clients will have the ability to use their present cellular system on Enhance’s networks. Enhance Cellular doesn’t settle for Paypal as a fee choice so Virgin clients that used the service must authorize a brand new fee technique with a bank card or debit card.

Whereas the information may come as a shock to Virgin’s clients, cellular market analysts had recognized the Dash subsidiary was struggling for a while.

‘There’s been no power put into Virgin over the past a number of years,’ Jeffrey Moore, an analyst at Wave7 Analysis, informed FierceWireless.

‘Virgin is a dying lemon on the vine.’

In 2017, Virgin Cellular made headlines when it tried to revive its flagging enterprise by turning into an iPhone-only provider, a transfer it hoped would entice higher-paying clients.

‘By the time this dubious experiment ended in August 2018, Virgin Mobile had alienated its existing Android customers,’ Tammy Parker of GlobalData stated, ‘and the fact that it continued selling Android devices despite its stated iPhone-only strategy confused potential customers, all of which caused irreparable damage to the brand.’