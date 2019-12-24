December 24, 2019 | 11:04am

Two Spanish muggers tried to outrun cops however stood no likelihood as a result of one of many cops is a record-holding sprinter, in accordance with a report.

The pair snatched a bag containing three,000 euros – about $three,300 – from a person who had simply left a financial institution within the southern metropolis of Seville, officers mentioned, in accordance with Agence France-Presse.

He rapidly alerted police that the 2 had taken off in a automobile, however they quickly deserted their car and took off operating earlier than the fleet-footed flatfoot caught up, in accordance with Seville’s ABC newspaper.

“The suspects, who had just stolen more than 3,000 euros in Seville, didn’t know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European master’s record for 400 meters,” the emergency companies mentioned in a tweet.

The officer, recognized solely as Sergio, informed Antena3 TV: “Running for 200-300 meters, I can do that” in a short time.

“You’ve had a bit of bad luck, mate!” Sergio informed one of many collared crooks.