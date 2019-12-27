Spy dubbed ‘her gentle Italian flower’ by Barbara Castle plotted to seduce her, papers reveal 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

A Communist spy dubbed a ‘light Italian flower’ by Barbara Citadel had plotted to seduce the Labour MP in a honeytrap after the pair had been believed to have turn into ‘very shut’.

Baroness Citadel is assumed to have been wined and dined by Renato Proni who had been working for the Czechoslovakian secret police.

Now new intelligence paperwork have revealed that Proni, who used the code identify Andrej, thought he might seduce her.

The papers revealed that the connection between the pair was frowned upon by others, however that married MP Girl Citadel didn’t succumb to his advances.

British Labour Get together politician and Member of Parliament for Blackburn, Barbara Citadel is believed to have been focused for her connections (she is pictured above in 1963)

Baroness Citadel (proper) labored for Sir Stafford Cripps earlier than she labored for Harold Wilson (left)

The Telegraph revealed that Girl Citadel had been focused for her connections, after the paper obtained paperwork within the archive of the Statni Bezpecnost (StB).

The papers reveal Girl Citadel had been given the code identify Monika and that she had been involved with Proni within the early fifties.

Paperwork state the pair mentioned Italian socialism and Marxism. In addition they revealed that Girl Citadel had visited the Soviet Union twice.

Dialogue documented within the papers said that Proni argued for Girl Citadel, stating that her enemy was not communism, however the truth is was capitalism.

Girl Citadel is pictured above together with her husband Edward Citadel. She had beforehand stated they did not spend a lot time collectively

Information additionally said that the connection was official in parliament and that it had been of a pleasant nature.

Devoted: Barbara Citadel resisted the agent’s advances

Regardless of this there was additionally a warning that persevering with the connection might trigger them ‘rapprochement’.

One paper which was penned by Czech brokers said: ‘Andrej drove her to election conferences, mentioned together with her so much they usually received very shut, saying that she launched him to her associates very cordially, calling him a ‘light Italian flower’.

The papers additionally said she was having marital difficulties and that she additionally loved dancing.

Her husband Edward Citadel labored as an editor on the Image Publish and Girl Citadel is believed to have instructed Proni that the pair did not spend a lot time collectively.

This data would have are available use to the spy, who had been ordered to try to strike up an intimate relationship with Girl Citadel.

Info from the paperwork counsel that they had been penned round 1953.

Key data famous that Girl Citadel had been elected 3 times and it’s thought the doc could have been written throughout Clement Attlee’s annual convention in Margate, which can also be the place Proni had been instructed to consolidate his relationship with Girl Citadel.

Labour Get together chief and statesman Clement Richard Attlee is pictured above at a convention in Blackpool in 1945

Barbara Citadel: Firebrand who was key determine in Wilson’s Labour authorities Barbara Citadel labored as a Labour MP for Blackburn from 1945 to 1979. Her reign made her the longest serving feminine MP on the Home of Commons till her document was damaged in 2007 by Gwyneth Dunwoody. Throughout her time as an MP she labored underneath Harold Wilson and served in a number of cupboard roles throughout his premiership. Barbara Citadel (left) and Harold Wilson (proper) pictured in 1955 at a gathering for the Labour Get together’s Nationwide Government Committee From 1965 to 1969 she labored because the Transport Minister and through this time launched each seat belts and breathalysers. From 1968 -1970 she labored because the Secretary of State for Employment and the First Secretary of State. It was throughout this time that she stopped a strike by Ford machinists. In 1970 she launched the Equal Pay Act. Throughout her time in parliament she developed a status as a left-winger and was a strong speaker. She was additionally a vocal advocate of the Anti-Apartheid Motion and decolonisation.

The doc additionally said: ‘As her quick progress reveals and based mostly on the testimony of Andrej, she is a self-confident and bold girl, who confided in him with the intention of getting a number one place within the Overseas Workplace in case of victory of the Labour social gathering.’

Paperwork additionally reveal the monetary state of affairs of Girl Citadel. It said she employed Proni to jot down articles for her at £15 per doc and that she had labored for Sir Stafford Cripps earlier than she labored for Harold Wilson.

She is described as a ‘left-leaning’ Bevanite who was properly knowledgeable on overseas coverage.

The revelation of the paperwork reveals she had been focused for her connections and is the newest hit to senior Labour figures.

Members have been accused of getting relationships with spies from the Soviet bloc.

Jeremy Corbyn was reported to have met with an agent of the StB within the late Eighties. That is whereas Geoffrey Robinson can also be thought to have met an agent within the late Sixties.

Each denied they ever handed on confidential data.

The paperwork found additionally reveal Czech brokers met with Stan Orme and Alf Lomas.

In response to the invention the director of the StB archive instructed the Telegraph that there was no proof Girl Citadel spied for the Czechs.

Paperwork revealed earlier this yr said that in 1968 Geoffrey Robinson, then a 29-year-old Labour Get together official working in its abroad analysis unit, was engaged in a revolt of his personal – but it surely was one performed within the shadows quite than the streets.

It’s claimed he aimed to assist impact change – to attempt to result in ‘reconciliation between East and West’ – by allegedly passing delicate, generally confidential data to one in every of Britain’s Chilly Warfare enemies: communist Czechoslovakia.