Spy in the Wild Season 2 – everything you need to know

The present that broke the web with its grieving monkeys is again for a second run on BBC One, so anticipate extra heart-wrenching moments because the cameras spy on the world’s wildlife.

Right here’s all the things it’s essential to find out about Spy within the Wild’s second sequence…

What’s Spy within the Wild about?

Cameras are camouflaged within the wild to present an ‘undercover’ take a look at the animal world. This time round they may comply with a household of gorillas as Spy Grub and Spy Fruit testing their intelligence. Elsewhere in Brazil, Spy Jaguar Cub observes an attractive gathering of water birds, capybara and caiman, and welcomes Spy Caiman to movie a feeding frenzy.

Who narrates Spy within the Wild season 2?

As with the primary sequence, David Tennant offers voice to the wild experience.

Do you have got a evaluate?

That is what Radio Instances’s Alison Graham needed to say in regards to the sequence:

When is Spy within the Wild on TV?

The second season kicks off on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd January at 7pm. You can even watch the episode on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Is there a trailer?

Sure! BBC One launched a teaser on 18th January 2020.