Square Enix Announces Delays for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers

Sq. Enix has delayed a pair of its greatest releases for this calendar 12 months–Last Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers. The delay for Last Fantasy won’t hold keen followers ready an excessive amount of longer, although. Last Fantasy VII Remake’s launch is being moved from March third to April 10th. Nevertheless, the Avengers-starring title is receiving a push that spans quite a few months. Initially set to hit shops on Could 10th, Marvel’s Avengers will now arrive on September 4th.

Information of the Last Fantasy VII delay got here by way of an official assertion from the event staff. Within the assertion, Producer Yoshinori Kitase briefly shared a motive for what he known as a “tough decision.” Most notably, the builders want a number of further weeks to “apply final polish” and ship an expertise that higher aligns with the staff’s bold imaginative and prescient for the remake.

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics launched an identical assertion on its official web site. In pushing the sport to September, the studio intends to make use of that further improvement time to deal with “fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

The newest bit of reports to floor regarding Last Fantasy VII was a leak, which made the rounds as a result of a reported demo datamine. Allegedly, the knowledge options spoiler-filled particulars concerning the distinction in plot between the upcoming remake and the title’s authentic launch.

On the Marvel’s Avengers entrance, Sq. Enix just lately introduced a prequel novel and artwork ebook. How the newly revealed delay will have an effect on these Titan Books-published releases at present stays unknown.

[Source: Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics via Kotaku]